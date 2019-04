Culver City Officer Saves Choking BabyA woman says her 9-month-old baby wouldn't be alive today if it weren't for the quick actions of a Culver City officer.

Details Released For Nipsey Hussle Public MemorialDetails for a public memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle were announced Monday, just over a week after the Grammy-nominated artist was gunned down in South Los Angeles.

Felicity Huffman, 14 Others Plead Guilty In Admissions Scandal"Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty along with a dozen other parents across the country to charges stemming from a wide-ranging college-admissions cheating scandal, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Families Hold Out Hope For Hikers Missing Near Mount BaldyIf the pair were to come out on their own overnight, it would be an immense relief for their families who were waiting Monday without sleep at a command post.

Gas Prices SpikeGas prices have gone way up. Stacey Butler shows us why filling up is costing so much.

Trump Removes Secret Service Director Randolph AllesSecret Service Director Randolph Alles has been removed from the Department of Homeland Security. The secret service shakeup comes just one day after Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen resigned.