Pets2Love: Milo

Eric Holder, Represented By Attorney Christopher Darden, Charged With Murder In Nipsey Hussle ShootingAn aspiring rapper was charged Thursday in the murder of hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles.

New Disneyland Stroller Policy Gets Angry Backlash From Parents Of Special Needs ChildrenParents with special needs children have taken to social media to express their anger over Disneyland's new stroller and wagon policy saying that it limits their children from fully enjoying the park.

Rafael Reyna, Father Attacked Outside Dodger Stadium, Had Altercation With Suspect, Police SayRafael Reyna, a 45-year-old father of four, got into an altercation with a man and woman while walking to his car, police said. The man then punched him.

Reckless Driving Suspect Leads Police On Dangerous Pursuit Through SoCalA suspect in a stolen work truck led police on a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County Thursday afternoon.

Jack Osbourne Randomly Attacked At Studio City Coffee ShopA random attack at a Studio City coffee shop and Jack Osbourne was the victim. He's the son of CBS's "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne and her rocker husband Ozzy. Police say Jack Osbourne was sucker punched. Tom Wait reports.

Trump To Visit Beverly Hills For Fundraiser FridayPresident Donald Trump is scheduled to make a six-hour visit to the Los Angeles area Friday for a fundraising dinner for his re-election campaign.

Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Captured In BellflowerA man suspected of gunning down musician Nipsey Hussle over a personal dispute has been captured in the Bellflower area.

OC Aesthetician Kidnapped In Uganda And Being Held For $500K RansomKimberly Endicott of Costa Mesa was excited to tour Africa.

Coroner: Nipsey Hussle Died From Gunshots To His Head, Body The rapper known as Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso, coroner's officials announced Monday.

Koreatown Standoff Over Parking Spot Gets Viral Play-By-Play On TwitterFinding a non-metered, non-permitted spot in any neighborhood in Los Angeles for the night without trekking several blocks can be nearly impossible, so many Angelenos on Twitter who saw the parking battle unfold on Flores’ feed had identical responses: “We’ve been there.”