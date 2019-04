Game Of Chicken: Nearly 2-Hour Standoff Over Parking Spot In KoreatownAn intense standoff over a parking spot in Koreatown Wednesday night that lasted for more than an hour was caught on camera.

Police Pursue Dangerous Assault Suspect Around GlendaleThe suspect drove into a gas station and bolted. He was ordered to the ground several blocks away. Rachel Kim reports.

Joe Biden Says He Gets It And Will Mend His Touchy-Feely WaysThe former vice president discussed the controversy surrounding several women coming forward who say he made them feel uncomfortable in social situations. CBS2/KCAL9 Political Reporter Dave Bryan reports.

Disneyland Faces Backlash After Changing Stroller PolicyA group of parents with special needs children have taken to social media to express their frustration over Disneyland's policy change of wagons and large strollers.

Suspect Arrested In Slashing 9 People With Sharp ObjectPolice have arrested 19-year-old Lenrey Briones for attempted murder after he was identified as the man who was riding around South LA on a bicycle, slashing pedestrians in the face with a sharp object.

Man In Police Pursuit Hops On City BusA man in a U-Haul led police on a pursuit through North Hollywood before crashing the truck and taking off on foot. He eventually jumped on a city bus and rode a few blocks away before running into an apartment complex.