OC Nurse Recovering After Being Shot By Ex-Boyfriend With ShotgunAn Orange County woman nearly shot to death by her ex-boyfriend is finally home recovering and speaking out after the frightening ordeal.

CBSLA The Rundown: 4/3 5pmA man who has been suspected of riding through South Los Angeles on his bicycle, slashing pedestrians with a sharp object, was arrested, authorities have confirmed.

Driver With Gunshot Wound Crashes Car In South LAThe driver of a red Camaro had reportedly been shot in the chest before crashing the vehicle near Vermont Ave. and 98th Street in South Los Angeles.

Metro To Scrap Last Of Diesel BusesMonths after uncovering the dangers, David Goldstein has an update on the old diesel buses that tend to catch fire.

Warrants In Human, Animal Trafficking Investigations Served At Home Of Hip-Hop Producer Mally MallState and local authorities Wednesday raided the Encino home of hip-hop producer Mally Mall in connection with investigations into human trafficking and the trafficking of exotic animals.

Several Hurt After Pursuit Ends In Violent Wreck In Lake BalboaA police pursuit with a stolen pickup truck ended in a collision with a car in Lake Balboa Wednesday morning that left at least four people hurt, two of whom were trapped. Amy Johnson reports.