Fan Remains Hospitalized After Fight At Dodger Stadium

Fan Remains Hospitalized After Fight At Dodger StadiumA father of four remains on life support after being attacked in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium following a game over the weekend.

Multiple People Injured At Nipsey Hussle MemorialMore than a dozen people were injured Monday night when a crowd of hundreds of mourners who amassed in front of The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles to pay their respects to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle stampeded from the area, police say.

Hero Officer Saves Toddler From Choking To DeathSeconds mattered when it came to saving a little life. A police officer knew just what to do when he saw the child was choking. Tonight a Pomona couple could not be more thankful for the quick actions of that police officer. Nicole Comstock reports.

Suspect Wanted In Nipsey Hussle MurderLos Angeles police on Monday night released information on the suspect wanted in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle. Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, is the suspect LAPD is asking the public's help in locating.

Impact Of Closing US-Mexico BorderPresident Donald Trump is standing firm on his threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border. How will this possible shut down affect the U.S. and South American countries?

Deadly Stolen Car Crash In FullertonThe driver of a stolen Toyota Highlander which T-boned a Honda Accord in Fullerton Monday morning — killing its passenger and critically injuring the driver — may have been under the influence of drugs, police said. Stacey Butler reports.