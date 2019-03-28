SoCal Helpful Honda: Worst Commute

Fans All Over L.A. Ready For Opening Day At Dodger StadiumThe Dodgers home opener will pit them against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Police: 18-Year-Old Man Killed Woman, Then Tried To Ambush PoliceBefore the man surrendered to police in Fontana, officials say he pointed a rifle with a scope at them. Kandiss Crone reports.

Father Of Missing Corona Boy Charged With MurderNoah McIntosh, 8, has been missing for several seeks, and his father has now been charged with his murder. Randy Paige reports.

SoCal Helpful Honda: Worst CommuteYou think you have a bad drive? The SoCal Honda Helpful team is hearing about some of the worst commutes.

LAX Opens New Parking Lot Creating 2700 New Parking SpacesThe airport opened Economy Lot E adding 2,000 more parking spaces available today, with 2,700 available when the lot fully opens this summer.

Disney Eliminating Smoking Areas, Banning Oversized Strollers At ParksDisney is eliminating smoking areas at its theme and water parks in California and Florida. Matt Yurus reports.