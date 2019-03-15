Pets2Love: Sugar

USC, UCLA Make List Of Fastest-Growing 'Sugar Baby' Schools In AmericaWith the cost of tuition and student loan debt on the rise, some college students are resorting to finding sugar daddies to pay their way until graduation.

Caught On Video: Couple Crashes Into Eagle Rock Yard, Turns It Into PartyThe bizarre events began with a crash into a yard just before 11 p.m. Thursday. A white car can be seen hitting the structure the security camera is mounted on, making the video shake visibly.

Lawmakers Push Bill That Would Require Older Men To Report Every Release Of SpermFive Georgia lawmakers are pushing a bill that would force men 55 years of age or older to report the release of sperm from their testicles.

Mother Of 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Along Trail Extradited From TexasThe mother of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found partially inside a large duffel bag near an equestrian trail in the Hacienda Heights area was extradited to Los Angeles from Texas Thursday morning.

Officials Break Ground On $5.5 Billion People Mover At LAXWhen the elevated train system is finished, it will carry 30 million passengers and their luggage to and from LAX every year.

'So Magical': 1 Billion Butterflies Flutter Into SoCal During Migration From MexicoThe Southland is experiencing a rare sighting this week: About 1 billion butterflies swarming the skies during their migration from Mexico to the Pacific Northwest.

USC Ready To Take Action Against Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade, Other Students In College Bribery ScandalThe fallout from the nationwide college admission scheme continued Wednesday with USC announcing it's reviewing the applications of students involved in the scandal, which includes Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Only On 2: Tipster Who Touched Off Campus Bribery Admissions Scandal Lives In LarchmontBut Morrie Tobin isn't talking.

8-Year-Old Corona Boy Missing, Parents Arrested On Child AbuseNoah McIntosh was last seen two weeks ago in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road. His parents have been charged with child abuse.

'Brainiac' Who FBI Says Was Hired To Take Tests For Rich Kids RevealedHarvard-educated and a former tennis pro, Mark Riddell could ace the SAT or ACT the feds allege.