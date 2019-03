Tony Tantillo's Tip Of The Day: Moro OrangesThe Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo shows you how to pick out the best moro oranges.

Hundreds Of Bicyclists To Take Part In Annual Bike MS: Los AngelesHundreds of bicyclists will take part in the annual Bike MS: Los Angeles on March 23. Ben Wright with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society stops by KCAL9 to talk about the event.

Owner Of 22nd Horse To Die At Santa Anita Speaks To CBS2Another horse died Thursday while working out at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, raising the death toll at the park to 22 so far this racing season. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Sephora Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia JadePopular makeup retailer Sephora has announced that they will no longer be working with Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade. Curtis Silva reports.

Hallmark Channel Says They Will No Longer Work With Lori Loughlin Following Admissions ScandalLoughlin was in Canada shooting for Hallmark when the charges were announced.

Wet Winter Officially Ends Drought In Most Of CaliforniaCalifornia is now officially drought-free for the first time in more than seven years.