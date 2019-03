Girl, 9, Found Murdered On Hacienda Heights Trail IdentifiedThe sheriff's department confirmed that two people were being held as persons of interest in the girl's murder.

USC Student, Son Of Oakland Politician Killed In Downtown LA RobberyThe suspects fled in a vehicle.

'Trinity Was Our Princess': Family Calls For Justice After Girl Found Dead In Duffel BagIt has been more than a week since body of a 9-year-old girl found in a duffel bag near a trail in Hacienda Heights. The victim's family and even strangers are calling for justice.

Irvine, Huntington Beach Among 5 Happiest Cities In USAlmost making the top 20 were Glendale and San Diego.

Female Student Stabbed While Walking Dog At UC Irvine, Suspect At LargeAuthorities say the suspect attempted to sexually assault the victim prior to stabbing her.

Bald Eagle In Big Bear Lays Second Egg As World Looks OnThe two eggs are expected to hatch by mid-April. Thousands of people have been able to keep tabs on the developments thanks to a nest cam livestream.

Sexual Assault Victim Able To Grab Necklace Of Alleged AttackerThe medallion resembles a nickle with Thomas Jefferson's likeness on it. It is attached to a very thin chain.

Newport Harbor High Vandalized With Nazi PostersIt comes about a week after a group of O.C. students were caught on video at an off-campus party doing Nazi salutes.

Californians Voted For Year-Round Daylight Saving. Could Sunday's Spring Forward Be Permanent?If this weekend seems unusually short, that's because daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning it's time to "spring forward" and turn clocks ahead by one hour.

Art Institute Suddenly Closes Its Doors As Students Scramble For Transcripts"I'm supposed to graduate, was supposed to graduate this quarter," says Saraj Diaz