Sexual Assault Victim Able To Snatch Necklace That Could Lead To SuspectThe victim of a sexual assault inside her San Pedro home told police the attacker left one of his personal possessions behind. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Wave Of Pink Hits Dodger Stadium For Susan G. Komen More Than Pink WalkCrowds of people turned Dodger Stadium pink Saturday for the More Than Pink walk to raise money and awareness to find a cure for breast cancer.

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (March 9)It's getting warm finally -- next weekend. Alex Biston reports.

Stay In Your Lane: Fight Over 'Road Diet' In Mar Vista IntensifiesA dedicated bike lane along Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista seemed like a good idea at the time. Some drivers and business owners are now not so sure. Greg Mills reports.

Spring Forward This Weekend For Daylight Saving TimeIf this weekend seems unusually short, that's because daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning it's time to "spring forward" and turn clocks ahead by one hour.

2 Stabbed In Pomona And Left With Serious InjuriesPolice said the suspect is on the loose. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report.