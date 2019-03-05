  • KCAL9On Air

Categories: News, Local News, KCALTV, Top Story
Police Use PIT Maneuver To End Chase With Stolen Minivan In Echo Park
Police used a PIT maneuver in Echo Park to bring a pursuit with a suspect driving a stolen minivan to an end.

