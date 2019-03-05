Assault Suspect Leads Police On Pursuit Through Hollywood Tuesday Morning

Storm Preps Underway As Evacuations Ordered In Santa Barbara Burn AreasWith a large storm system set to hit the region Tuesday, Santa Barbara County officials have issued mandatory evacuations for several burn areas, while in Malibu, officials are preparing for possible mudslides in the Woolsey Fire burn zone. Lesley Marin reports.

Assault Suspect Leads Police On Pursuit Through Hollywood Tuesday MorningAn aggravated assault suspect was captured following a police chase through Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

26 Arrested In SWAT Raid On Westminster Illegal Gambling RingMore than two-dozen people were arrested in a SWAT raid overnight Monday at two separate homes in Westminster. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Water Main Break Floods Businesses In RiversideA water main break flooded several nearby businesses and partially closed a major roadway in Riverside overnight Monday.

No Bail For Man Suspected Of Plot Explosion At Aliso Viejo Day SpaFBI agents arrested 59-year-old Stephen Beal at his Long Beach home on a federal count of malicious destruction of a building resulting in the death of 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

What You Need To Know About SymptomsFollowing the announcement that actor Luke Perry died after suffering a stroke last week, CBS2's Jeff Nguyen talked to a local doctor about symptoms and what to do in the critical moments after a stroke.