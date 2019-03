'90210' Star Luke Perry Dead At 52 After Suffering StrokeActor Luke Perry, best known for his star-making turn on the 90s TV show, “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died after suffering a stroke last week.

Outrage Over Newport-Mesa HS Students Posting Swastika, Saluting Hitler At Off-Campus PartyNewport Harbor High School and Costa Mesa High School students posted pictures on Snapchat of students playing beer pong with cups set up like a swastika and saluting Hitler.

Coroner Responds To Possible Suicide Inside Beverly Center: PoliceAuthorities say the Los Angeles County Coroner's office was responding to the Beverly Center Sunday following an apparent suicide.

Border Patrol Official: Young Girls Illegally Entering US Given Birth Control, Plan BAs the national debate over immigration reform reaches a crescendo, horrific stories about the plight facing children coming illegally into the U.S. are emerging from an unlikely source.

Police Identify 21-Year-Old Fatally Shot At Burbank PartyThe shooting occurred at a home in the 4000 block of West Clark Avenue, Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said.

LA Countywide Outbreak Of Whooping Cough Hits Exclusive Harvard-Westlake HardHarvard-Westlake, which has campuses in Studio City and Beverly Crest, was hit particularly hard, with 30 students coming down with whooping cough since November.

Anaheim Man, 21, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old He Met On Dating AppSean Rickard and the girl "met" first on Tinder, police said. They also interacted on Snapchat, officials said.

Man Shot Near Whittier Hotel, Suspect DetainedThere was no immediate word on a possible motive in the shooting.

Man Arrested In Aliso Viejo Blast That Killed ExA Long Beach man has been arrested in connection with a blast last year which killed his ex-girlfriend at her Aliso Viejo day spa and seriously injured two more women.

Masked Man Opens Fire On Woman On South LA StreetThe suspect is at large. The victim was conscious and breathing as she was being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.