STEAM Sundays: Meet A Puppeteer

'Stop This Spiral Of Deaths:' PETA Calls On Santa Anita Race Track To Close After 20th Horse DiesThe track reopened Thursday after getting the all-clear from inspectors following the death of four-year-old filly Eskenforadrink following an injury.

Quiet Burbank Neighborhood Rocked By Fatal Shooting Of Man, 21The suspect remains at large.

JetBlue Offering Free Flights For A Year If You Delete All Your Instagram PostsHow would you like to travel for free for an entire year?

U.S. Reissues Travel Warning For The Bahamas, Urges Tourists 'To Use Caution'The U.S. State Department re-issued a travel warning this week which recommends visitors use extreme caution in the Bahamas.

LA Countywide Outbreak Of Whooping Cough Hits Exclusive Harvard-Westlake HardHarvard-Westlake, which has campuses in Studio City and Beverly Crest, was hit particularly hard, with 30 students coming down with whooping cough since November.

Man Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With His 8-Year-Old DaughterA 32-year-old Murrieta man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 8-year-old daughter.

Bill Would Lower Failing Grades For Public School Performance To 39 PercentNorth Carolina is considering a bill that would significantly lower the the scale used to grade the performance of state public schools.

Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of Man In PasadenaPasadena Police announced Saturday morning that a suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 52-year-old man in Pasadena Friday.

Man, 48, Fatally Wounded In Pasadena StabbingPolice searched Friday for a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in an upscale Pasadena neighborhood.

Man Fatally Shot Outside Bank Of America In ParamountDetectives would only say the man was in his late 30s and was shot once in the chest.