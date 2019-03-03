  • KCAL9On Air

Categories: News, KCALTV, Sponsored Content STEAM
STEAM Sundays: Meet A Puppeteer
Marionette Creator and Performer, Phillip Huber, appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday morning with more on performing as a puppeteer. Amber Lee reports.

