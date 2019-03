Only On 9: KCAL9 Talks To Widow Of Apartment Manager Stabbed In PasadenaKCAL9's Greg Mills spoke to T'Shawn Demethris, widow of Byron Nettles, an apartment manager who was fatally stabbed earlier Friday.

Trump Ordered Top-Secret Access For Jared Kushner: ReportChairman of the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee Rep. Elijah Cummings demanded that the White House turn over security clearance records following a New York Times report that President Trump ordered chief of staff John Kelly to give his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner a top-secret security clearance last May.

Caught On Camera: Trio Of Thieves Stake Out Tarzana Home Before Breaking InSecurity video captured images of three suspects staking out a Tarzana home. They are also shown taking out of a haul of personal property. Tom Wait reports.

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (March 1)New month but expect several days of the old rain. Garth Kemp reports.

Some University Of La Verne Students On Edge After Social Media Threat, Smoking Backpack In Student's CarClasses were canceled Friday at University of La Verne after reports of a student's car being set on fire on campus in what school officials says is part of a string of threats targeting students.

Orange County Woman Works Overtime To Help Nurse Sick Hummingbirds Back To HealthAnne Stratton's guest room has become a bird hospital. Michele Gile reports.