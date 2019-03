Experts On High Alert After Dead, Sick Dolphins Wash Ashore On Calif. CoastlineFrom Laguna to Huntington Beach, an unprecedented number of dolphins are washing ashore dead or so sick that they have to be humanely euthanized.

Hollywood Walk Of Fame Named 'World's Worst Attraction'Have the stars lost their shine? A new survey seems to suggest the answer is yes.

Man Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With His 8-Year-Old DaughterA 32-year-old Murrieta man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 8-year-old daughter.

LA Countywide Outbreak Of Whooping Cough Hits Exclusive Harvard-Westlake HardHarvard-Westlake, which has campuses in Studio City and Beverly Crest, was hit particularly hard, with 30 students coming down with whooping cough since November.

Police Search For Stabbing Suspect In Upscale Pasadena AreaPolice searched Friday for a man suspected in a stabbing in an upscale Pasadena neighborhood.

Woman Sentenced To 15 Years Behind Bars For Smashing 92-Year-Old Stranger With BrickAt the time of her arrest, Laquisha Jones said the victim -- who doesn't speak English -- bumped into Jones' little girl as he walked down the street.

'Momo Challenge': Disturbing Videos Resurface, Encourage Youth To Commit SuicideNew concerns are being raised over inappropriate content children are being exposed to online, even on sites specifically targeting kids.

Anaheim Man, 21, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old He Met On Dating AppSean Rickard and the girl "met" first on Tinder, police said. They also interacted on Snapchat, officials said.

Elusive Hoodwinker Sunfish Washes Up On Santa Barbara BeachThe Mola tecta, or hoodwinker sunfish, has only been known to the world since 2014, and has never before been observed in the Northern Hemisphere.

Consumers Getting Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars By California Recycling Program: ReportRecycling is supposed to help the environment, but a new report claims consumers are getting ripped off for every extra nickel or dime paid for a recyclable bottle or can – and the state is allegedly to blame.