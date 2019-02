Birds Rescued After Being Found Covered In Oil Off Calif. CoastHundreds of seabirds were found covered in oil in the San Pedro area, but there was no oil spill. So where did the oil come from?

Air Shuttle Takes Commuters Across SoCal Without A FreewaySick of traffic in L.A.? Forget about driving - check out the new air shuttle that flies all over SoCal all day long.

Mayor Garcetti Calls Controversial Downtown LA Mural Anti-SemiticA controversial mural which has been painted on the side of a community center in downtown Los Angeles which depicts the Grim Reaper draped in a cloak with the Star of David is being called anti-Semitic by city leaders. Matt Yurus reports.

Tony's Table: Tips On Buying MandarinsThe Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has some tips on buying the best mandarins.

Mountain High Seeing Snowiest Season In YearsJohn McColly with the Mountain High Resort drops by KCAL9 to talk about how this has been the snowiest season in about a decade.

Multiple Suspects Sought In Rash Of Chinatown Jewelry Store Robbery AttemptsAuthorities are searching for multiple suspects – one of whom impersonated a Los Angeles police detective -- in connection with one robbery and two attempted robberies at two jewelry stores in the same Chinatown neighborhood over a four-hour period Tuesday. Kara Finnstrom reports.