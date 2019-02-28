Air Shuttle Takes Commuters Across SoCal Without A Freeway

CBSLA Weather Brief (Feb. 27) - PM EditionGarth Kemp takes a look at your Wednesday evening forecast. Will you need an umbrella?

Wake Up Weather (Feb. 28)On the last day of February, have we seen the last of the rain? Garth Kemp has your first look at the Thursday morning weather.

Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Auctions Off His Sports Memorabilia For Good CauseAbdul-Jabbar told CBS2's Michele Gile that much of the proceeds with go to his Skyhook Foundation which is going to take under served kids and give them a trip to the Angeles National Forest to get them in touch with nature.

CBSLA.com: The Rundown: PM Edition (Feb. 27)Get the latest news and weather.

LA Countywide Outbreak Of Whooping Cough Hits Exclusive Harvard-Westlake HardAn exclusive private school has been hit with dozens cases of whooping cough, which has sickened a large number of teenagers across Los Angeles County.

Prosecutors Say Infant Died While Parents Did Drugs, Body Was Discarded In DumpsterAdam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, were each charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office reports.