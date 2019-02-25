Fans In Hollywood Get In A Frenzy Over Oscars

Stars Make Bold Fashion Statements At OscarsThe biggest night in Hollywood was a chance for stars to sparkle and shine on the Oscars red carpet.

Fans In Hollywood Get In A Frenzy Over OscarsThe talk and excitement in Hollywood on Sunday night was all about the Oscars with fans who were thrilled to be in the proximity of their favorite stars.

Memorial Grows For North Hollywood Grandmother Allegedly Killed By New HusbandTanya Menchaca, 48, was found dead in the closet of her home. Her husband, whom she recently married, is being held for her murder. The dead's woman brother said he barely heard of the man. It's a story Only On 9. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Oscars 2019: The Biggest Winners Of The NightThe segregation-era road-trip drama "Green Book" was crowned best picture at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday.

A-Listers Still Flock To Vanity Fair Oscar PartyThe Vanity Fair Oscar party remains the hot ticket in town on Hollywood's biggest night. Lesley Marin reports.

'Roma' Viewing Party Celebrates Movie's 3 Oscars, Domestic WorkersDomestic workers celebrated the movie and each other at the Jane Club. Laurie Perez reports.