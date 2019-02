Taylor Swift Serenades Ecstatic Couple During Hollywood Engagement PartyTaylor Swift showed up at the party for Goldschmidt and Girard at Sycamore Tavern in Hollywood. Amy Johnson reports.

STEAM Sunday: Meet A Bagel MakerNick Schreiber's one of a kind mix of yeast, flour, barley, syrup, and water has foodies in a rapture. Crystal Cruz introduces us to Highland Park's most in-demand bagel maker.

Search Underway For Driver Who Struck, Killed Bicyclist In South LAThe bicyclist was on the road along Manchester when investigators say he was struck by a passing vehicle. Joy Benedict reports.

We're Just Hours Away From The Oscars -- Here's A Look At Street ClosuresMost of the street closures will be lifted in time for Monday's commute. Amy Johnson reports.

Cyclist Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In South LAThe hunt was on Sunday for a hit and run driver who killed a bicyclist in South Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.

Lanes Of 605 Freeway Reopen Following Shooting Investigation In El MonteAll lanes of the 605 Freeway are back open after a shooting investigation shut it down for hours. Amy Johnson reports.