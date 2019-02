We're Just Hours Away From The Oscars -- Here's A Look At Street ClosuresMost of the street closures will be lifted in time for Monday's commute. Amy Johnson reports.

Cyclist Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In South LAThe hunt was on Sunday for a hit and run driver who killed a bicyclist in South Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.

Lanes Of 605 Freeway Reopen Following Shooting Investigation In El MonteAll lanes of the 605 Freeway are back open after a shooting investigation shut it down for hours. Amy Johnson reports.

Still No Arrests In Shooting Death Of Teen Athlete Gunned Down In GardenaDavid Amaro-Poblano, 17, was killed Friday night after being shot in the 1400 block of 146th Street. Amy Johnson reports.

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Feb. 24)Temperatures are mostly into the 40s Sunday morning. Alex Biston has your full forecast.

LA Residents Flock To Mountain High After Finding Big Bear Is Impossible To ReachMountain High is reaping the benefit of fresh snow and the major road to Big Bear being shut down. Jeff Nguyen reports.