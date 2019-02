Cold Case Arrest Made In Murder Of OC Middle School StudentMore than four decades after the murder of an Orange County middle school student, sources tell CBSLA her killer has been caught. CBSLA Orange County Reporter Michele Gile has more on the old case that took on a new life after a major social media campaign.

Gov. Newsom Highlights California's Affordable Housing NeedGov. Gavin Newsom met with a group of Southland mayors Tuesday, stressing the need for cooperation between the state and local jurisdictions to address what he called the state's growing housing-affordability crisis.

Gov. Newsom Reacts To CBSLA InvestigationA Corona mother went to prison for a murder she says she didn't commit. Now Gov. Newsom may be getting involved in her case. Randy Paige just talked to the governor about Kimberly Long's case.

Trump Admin To Cancel $929M For California High-Speed RailThe Trump Administration is planning to cancel $929 million slated for California's high-speed rail project and it wants the state to return $2.5 billion that has already been spent.

Goldstein Investigation: LAPD Employee Caught Commuting In Department's Electric BMWThe LAPD's efforts to go green with electric cars is raising some red flags.

Veterans' Voices: Giving BackMarine Corp vet Blas Villalobos says serving is something he'd always wanted to do.