Porn Actress Mercedes Carrera, Producer Boyfriend Accused Of Molesting GirlPolice say an adult film actress and producer who were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing sexual acts with a girl may have other victims.

Deaths At 2 Glendale Scenes A Possible Murder-SuicidePolice went to a townhouse at the Northwoods Village complex at about 3:30 a.m. on the report of a man’s body that had been found. Less than an hour later, a man’s body was found on the westbound 134 Freeway just after Harvey Drive.

Sky-High LA Rents Give Rise To Co-Living CommunitiesThey look even more sparse than college dorm rooms – living quarters that give each renter a pod, or bunk bed complete with TV and space to store some luggage. But bathrooms, kitchens and living areas – all of that is shared, for a monthly rent of $1,000.

Homes Evacuated In Standoff With Fugitive Holed Up In Studio City HomeThe standoff ended around 4 p.m. after the suspect surrendered to police. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

Military Drills Taking Place In LA, Long Beach AreasThe U.S. Army began training drills Monday night in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas that are scheduled to last until Saturday.

Burning Candle Sparked Fire That Destroyed Buddhist Temple In Garden GroveThe fire was under control within a half hour and no one was hurt. The charred house was taped off, but bright fruit offerings, plants and flowers somehow were unscathed by the flames.

Pilot Who Crashed Plane Into Yorba Linda Home Not A Chicago Police OfficerAccording to officials, a badge and retirement papers found on the pilot were fake.

Snow Catches Palmdale Residents Off GuardPalmdale got a range of weather Tuesday – snow, rain, hail and strong wind gusts.

Beaches Look More Like Trash Dumps After Several Days Of RainThe heavy and steady rainfall since Saturday has pushed even bigger castoffs all the way to the ocean, including toys, traffic cones and suitcases.

Autopsy Performed For KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous, Cause Of Death Remains Under InvestigationAn autopsy has been completed on KTLA5 weekend anchor Chris Burrous, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.