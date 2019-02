LA Rams Fans Pumped UpThere actually is a Rams bar in Atlanta and people there were feeling good. Really good tonight.

Wary Montecito Residents Keeping Watchful Eye On Rising CreekResidents in the area do not want a repeat of last year's deadly mudslides. Greg Mills reports.

Michelle King, Former LAUSD Superintendent, Succumbs To CancerDr. King was 57-years-old. Sara Donchey reports.

Rain Pelts Inland Empire As Mandatory Evacuations Are LiftedMandatory evacuations were downgraded to voluntary in the Holy fire burn areas. Cristy Fajardo reports.

Ellen DeGeneres Dishes The Dirt -- And The MudTalk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted Saturday about the mud and debris that kept her stuck in Montecito Saturday. She joked that she might have to do her next show from there. Sara Donchey reports.

Mudslide Forces Closure Of 2 Lanes Of 170 FreewayThe slide happened at Sherman Way creating a traffic mess. Sara Donchey reports.