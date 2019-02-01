Lorenzo Alexander A Finalist For Walter Payton Man Of The Year

Lorenzo Alexander A Finalist For Walter Payton Man Of The YearThe Buffalo Bills star talked to Suzanne Marques about the work he does in the community.

1st Round Of Rain Pounds SouthlandA storm Thursday dropped heavy rain and even hail in parts of Southern California, knocking out power and prompting mudslides and debris flow.

Goldstein Investigation: Possum Living In $1 Million, Taxpayer-Funded BusThe state paid nearly $1.4 million for an energy-efficient bus that was never used, and after sitting idly in a lot for several years, it has been taken over by an aggressive possum.

CBS 2 News at 11 p.m. (Jan. 31)Violent end to police chase in Pacoima, evacuation crooks in Lake Elsinore, Rams fans off to Atlanta and Goldstein investigates why an expensive bus is sitting idle in Burbank.

Trump Backtracks, Says He And Intelligence Officials In AgreementA day after lashing out at U.S. intelligence agency chiefs over their global threats assessments, President Donald Trump has reversed course, saying he and the intelligence community are "on the same page.”

Meet The Original 'Melonhead' And The Rams Fan Who Sold His Truck To Pay For Super Bowl TripDiehard Rams fans are revved up for the Super Bowl, and two men say their team making it to the big game was a long time coming.