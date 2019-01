Panga Boat Lands In Huntington Beach; 12 ArrestedA dozen people were taken into custody Monday after they arrived on a makeshift boat in Huntington Beach, authorities said.

Man Charged With Child Abuse After 4-Year-Old Shoots MomBrandon Gilbert Ambriz, 24, faces four counts of child abuse and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mobile Drug Lab Discovered In U-Haul Closes Fullerton RoadwayTwo people were arrested. The discovery was made after the U-Haul was spotted leaking fluids.

Woman Arrested In Hit-And-Run Death Of College StudentA 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a college student in Redondo Beach.

Caught On Video: Man Punches Out 2 Women Defending Street Vendor In Downtown LAThe video shows both women tried to get up after being punched, but the man punched each one of them again, knocking them both to the ground, before running away.

Autopsy Performed For KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous, Cause Of Death Remains Under InvestigationAn autopsy has been completed on KTLA5 weekend anchor Chris Burrous, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Randy's Donuts Transformed Into 'LA Rams Donuts' Ahead Of Super BowlThe 33-foot doughnut sign is now bright yellow, and has “LA Rams” emblazoned on it, with the Nike swoosh in the middle. The building was also painted blue and now sports giant Rams and Nike logos on the sides.

Unleashed German Shepherd Fatally Mauls Pomeranian, Injures Woman In Newbury ParkAnimal control officials were on the scene at Newbury Gateway Park Monday night, searching for surveillance video from nearby shopping centers of the attack or the woman’s gray SUV leaving the area last Thursday night.

Suspects Pistol-Whip Worker During South LA Taco Truck HoldupThe three men forced their way onto the truck and assaulted one of the workers during the robbery.