STEAM Sundays: Meet An Environmental Engineer

STEAM Sundays: Meet An Environmental EngineerJoline Munoz, an environmental engineer, helps lead the effort to protect and preserve Los Angeles' scarce water supply. Amber Lee reports.
Lifestyle Expert Showcases Award Show Swag BagsDawn McCarthy from Dawn's Corner appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday morning to showcase award show swag bags. Amy Johnson reports.
Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Jan. 6)Showers are expected to linger Sunday with cooler temperatures on tap. Markina Brown reports.
'The Legislature Has Reacted' In Wake Of #MeToo Movement, Says Employee-Rights AttorneyCarney Shegerian, an employee-rights attorney, appeared on KCAL9 News with Amy Johnson to discuss the new laws in place designed to protect employees in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
Portions Of PCH Remain Closed Following MudslidePortions of the Pacific Coast Highway remained closed Sunday following a mudslide amid the weekend’s storm. Joy Benedict reports.
CBS2 News at 11 p.m.Flash flood advisories and weather warnings are surging through SoCal. Find out if you might be affected. This is CBS2 News at 11.