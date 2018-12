Fire-Scorched Santa Monica Mountains Won't Be Ready For Visitors Any Time SoonHikers are eager to get back to their favorite trails in the Santa Monica Mountains, but park rangers say it will be a while before the area that burned in the Woolsey Fire is safe for visitors. Matt Yurus reports.

Small Plane Overturns At Chino AirportA flying student and his instructor suffered minor injuries.

LAPD Officer OK After Attack By Pit Bull In Sun ValleyA Los Angeles police officer who was conducting homeless enforcement in Sun Valley was attacked and bitten by a pit bull Wednesday morning.

SoCal Catholics Honor The Virgin Of GuadalupeThe Virgin of Guadalupe is one of the most cherished saints in Latin America. Lesley Marin reports.

CSUN A Ghost Town On First Day Of Finals After Shooting ThreatsStudents are taking their final exams, but not on the campus. Kandiss Crone reports.

Holy Jim Canyon Man Pleads Not Guilty To Sparking Holy FireA 51-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to arson charges in connection with the devastating 23,000-acre Holy Fire which tore through Orange and Riverside counties this summer.