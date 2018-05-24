Trump, Pelosi, Schumer Spar Over Gov't Shutdown In Tense Oval Office Meeting

Trump, Pelosi, Schumer Spar Over Gov't Shutdown In Tense Oval Office MeetingA White House meeting spiraled out of control over funding the border wall Tuesday.
Person Found Shot To Death In Crashed Car Outside San Bernardino MotelA person was found shot to death in a crashed car outside a motel in San Bernardino Tuesday morning.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (Dec. 11)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (Dec. 11)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
United Nations Musical Director Accused Of Embezzling $750K From Charity ConcertA professional drummer who has served as a musical director for the United Nations and the Arsenio Hall television show allegedly embezzled $750,000 from a charity concert for homeless children and using the pilfered money to buy his ex-wife a house in Calabasas, federal prosecutors said Monday. Ken Molestina reports.
Eric Garcetti Shouted Down At Event To The Tune Of 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'Mayor Eric Garcetti had been invited to speak at a human rights event at USC, but was interrupted by protesters. Kandiss Crone reports.