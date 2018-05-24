USC Students Rally In Defense Of Ousted Dean

USC Students Rally In Defense Of Ousted DeanHundreds of students took to the USC campus to protest the firing of 'beloved' USC Dean James Ellis.

Prosecutors: Manafort Violated Plea Deal, Cohen Should Get 'Substantial' Prison TermProsecutors say former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about his contacts with a Russian associate and Trump administration officials.

Ventura Sgt. Ron Helus Killed In Borderline Shooting Was Struck By Friendly FireSgt. Helus was shot five times by the suspect. However, it was a sixth round from a CHP officer which accidentally struck him in the heart and killed him, authorities said.

CBSLA Afternoon Weather Brief (December 7)Meteorologist Markina Brown has a look at your weekend forecast.

The Go To Girlfriend's Holiday Shopping IdeasThe Go to Girlfriend Sadie Murray stops by the KCAL9 studio to give us some great gift ideas for the holidays.

The Purist Group Talks About Its Work With CHiPs For KidsCHP Officer Rambeto Salcido and Sean Lee with the Purist Group drop by KCAL9 to talk about its CHiPs For Kids Winter Drive this Sunday, Dec. 9, in the City of Industry.