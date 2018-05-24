Pets2Love: Blitzen

Menu
Trump To Nominate William Barr To Attorney General Post
William Barr previously served as attorney general under the late President George H.W. Bush.
Long Beach Police Officer Awarded $2.5 Million In Retaliation Case
Lawrence Alexander said he once supervised a large group of officers and had his own office, computer and cell phone. He now is assigned to patrol, just as he was when he first joined the Long Beach Police Department 28 years ago.
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Can Cowboys Stay Atop NFC East?
The Cowboys host the Eagles, with the NFC East lead on the line, SportsLine offers its top NFL picks, as the playoff race heats up.
Former MLB Players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo Killed In Venezuelan Car Crash
Former Major League Baseball players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were killed in a car accident Thursday night in Venezuela.
Todd Gurley-Led Rams Beat Lions 30-16, Clinch NFC West Title
Todd Gurley ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams overcome a sputtering start to beat the Detroit Lions 30-16 Sunday and clinch the division title for a second straight season.
Hungry For Juice And Smoothies? These 5 New Los Angeles Spots Have You Covered
Nothing beats juice and smoothies—and if you're in the mood to enjoy them in Los Angeles, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some juice and smoothies.
Wine And Dine: Top Food And Drink Events In Los Angeles This Week
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Los Angeles food and beverage. From wine battles and craft brews to vegan cheese and LA eats, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.
On Tap: 3 New Breweries To Check Out In LA
Looking for the Los Angeles brewery of your dreams? We've found a lineup of new spots worth checking out.
Best Of O.C.
Best Of Santa Ana: Check Out The 5 Top Spots Downtown
Spending time in downtown Santa Ana? Get to know this Santa Ana neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a neighborhood tavern to a Mediterranean eatery.
From Holiday Lights To Whale Watching: Great Outdoor Events In Newport Beach This Week
From whale watching to a holiday lights cruise, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Newport Beach this week. Read on for a rundown.
The 5 Best Breakfast And Brunch Spots In Newport Beach
Looking for a new place to eat? We crunched the numbers to find the top spots around Newport Beach, using Yelp data and our own algorithm.
Pets2Love: Blitzen
To adopt Blitzen, call (562) 803-3301 and ask for ID# 19-10935.
Grammy Awards: Diverse Slate Of New Artists Among Nominees
Women dominate the nominees for New Artist. Brittney Hopper reports.
Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Anti-Gay Tweets Resurface
As soon as the comedian was announced as the host of the 2019 awards show, the tweets were reposted online. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Business Owners, Residents Start Drying Out After Rain Causes Flooding
Four inches of rain deluged Orange County, causing major flooding in Costa Mesa and on Balboa Island. Kandiss Crone reports.
Lake Elsinore Streets Still Slick, Dangerous After Major Storm
Mud and the remnants of debris flows still remain on streets in the Holy Fire burn area. Lesley Marin reports.
Deputies Deck The Halls For Fallen Deputy
Deputy David Powell was killed in 2002 in the line of duty, but his fellow deputies still decorate his home every Christmas. Peter Daut and Suzanne Marques report.
Pets2Love: Blitzen
To adopt Blitzen, call (562) 803-3301 and ask for ID# 19-10935.
