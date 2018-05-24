Dow Plummets 800 Over Growth, US-China Fears

Menu
Sports
LA Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
Odds
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Best Of
Best Of
Best Of Orange County
Travel
More
Travel
Podcasts
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
CBS2 Investigates
Only CBS
Offbeat
S.T.E.A.M.
2 On Your Side
Latest News
Dow Plummets 800 Over Growth, US-China Trade Fears
Stocks plunged Tuesday ahead of a day of mourning honoring the late President George H.W. Bush.
Mother, Son Found Dead In Baldwin Park Home Under Mysterious Circumstances
The two lived together at the home, but were found dead in separate bedrooms. Detectives would not confirm if the deaths are suspicious in nature.
News Videos
The Rundown
Sports
All Sports
LA Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
Odds
Latest Sports
Urban Meyer Steps Down At Ohio State, Leaves Complicated Legacy
The Ohio State head coach decided to step down on Tuesday. As discussions about his coaching legacy begin, it's clear that it is a complicated one.
Dwight Freeney: Cowboys And Texans Are Getting Back To Their Roots
Guest Inside The NFL analyst breaks down the similarities between the NFL's Texas teams.
Rams
Todd Gurley-Led Rams Beat Lions 30-16, Clinch NFC West Title
Todd Gurley ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams overcome a sputtering start to beat the Detroit Lions 30-16 Sunday and clinch the division title for a second straight season.
More Rams
Rams
Best Of
Best Of LA
Hungry For Juice And Smoothies? These 5 New Los Angeles Spots Have You Covered
Nothing beats juice and smoothies—and if you're in the mood to enjoy them in Los Angeles, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some juice and smoothies.
Wine And Dine: Top Food And Drink Events In Los Angeles This Week
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Los Angeles food and beverage. From wine battles and craft brews to vegan cheese and LA eats, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.
On Tap: 3 New Breweries To Check Out In LA
Looking for the Los Angeles brewery of your dreams? We've found a lineup of new spots worth checking out.
Best Of O.C.
Best Of Santa Ana: Check Out The 5 Top Spots Downtown
Spending time in downtown Santa Ana? Get to know this Santa Ana neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a neighborhood tavern to a Mediterranean eatery.
From Holiday Lights To Whale Watching: Great Outdoor Events In Newport Beach This Week
From whale watching to a holiday lights cruise, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Newport Beach this week. Read on for a rundown.
The 5 Best Breakfast And Brunch Spots In Newport Beach
Looking for a new place to eat? We crunched the numbers to find the top spots around Newport Beach, using Yelp data and our own algorithm.
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Videos On Demand
Music Minute
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
In The Game
The Rundown
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Wake up Weather
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS2/KCAL9
Advertise
News Tips
2OnYourSide Tips
Pets2Love
Podcasts
Contests
Kick It with The Johnson’s
More
Student and Teacher of the Month
Podcasts
CBS LA Podcast
Seen On TV
CBSLA App
KCAL9
On Air
On Air Schedule:
2:00 PM
Judge Mathis
3:00 PM
The People's Court
4:00 PM
KCAL 9 News at 4PM
5:00 PM
The People's Court
6:00 PM
Family Feud
View All Programs
CBS2 Live
On Air
On Air Schedule:
2:30 PM
Face the Truth
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
Judge Judy
4:30 PM
Judge Judy
5:00 PM
CBS 2 News at 5:00pm
View All Programs
Latest Videos
Sponsored By
Categories:
News
,
KCALTV
Dow Plummets 800 Over Growth, US-China Fears
The Nasdaq slid by nearly 4 percent Tuesday.
More
Latest Videos
Dow Plummets 800 Over Growth, US-China Fears
The Nasdaq slid by nearly 4 percent Tuesday.
Tony's Table: Havana Cuban Restaurant In Irvine
The Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo visits Havana Cuban Restaurant in Irvine.
Deadly Wreck Snarls Traffic on 101 Freeway In Sherman Oaks
A crash on the northbound 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks killed one person and injured two others Tuesday.
Mother, Son Found Dead In Baldwin Park Home Under Mysterious Circumstances
Authorities are investigating the mysterious deaths of a mother and her adult son at a home in Baldwin Park Tuesday morning.
CBSLA: The Rundown (Dec. 4)
The latest news, weather and sports with Peter Daut and Danielle Gersh.
CBSLA Afternoon Weather Brief (December 4)
Meteorologist Amber Lee has rain in your midweek forecast.
More Videos
Videos by
Category
Politics
Weather
News
Stations
LA KCBS TV 2
LA KCAL TV 9