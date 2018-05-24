Dow Plummets 800 Over Growth, US-China Fears

WWII Vet Only Wants Birthday Cards For His 96th, Daughter Turns To Public For HelpIt's the simple things that can make a big difference in someone's life.

Hollywood Walgreens Reopens After Security Guard Shoots, Kills Suspected ShoplifterJonathan Hart, 21, was shot and killed Sunday night in what the guard told police was a shoplifting incident. Hart’s friends who were in the store at the time of the shooting, however, say the man they knew as Sky was not shoplifting.

Security Guard Shoots, Kills Suspected Shoplifter At Walgreens In HollywoodPolice officers responded to a report of a shooting at the store on Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday. A possible shoplifting incident may have led to the fatal shooting.

Mother, Son Found Dead In Baldwin Park Home Under Mysterious CircumstancesThe two lived together at the home, but were found dead in separate bedrooms. Detectives would not confirm if the deaths are suspicious in nature.

Councilman Jose Huizar's 'Night on Broadway' Canceled Following FBI SearchesThe Night on Broadway event organized by City Councilman Jose Huizar, which drew hundreds of thousands last year, has been canceled less than a month after FBI raids.

Postal Worker Who Took Extra Shift On His Day Off Struck And Killed By Car In CommerceJoel Perales, 58, was standing outside a U.S. Postal Service truck about 10 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South Atlantic Boulevard he was struck by a car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Rick Mejia said.

Cheesecake Factory Promises Free Cheesecake Delivered For FreeOn Wednesday, Dec. 5, the restaurant will be giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake. They have partnered with DoorDash for the big day.

Man Who Plotted Wife's 1985 Murder That Inspired 2 Books, TV Miniseries Dies At 61David Brown was accused of persuading two teenagers —one his daughter, the other his sister-in-law and secret lover, Patti Bailey — to kill his wife.

'By Tonight It Could Be Wiped Out:' Erosion Closes Dana Point Beach, Stoking Fears About Future Of Other FacilitiesOrange County residents are dealing with beach erosion and the closure of a park following heavy storms this week.

Riverside Unified To Pay $6.2M To Settle Suit Alleging It Covered Up Child Molestation By Teacher’s AideFernando Figueroa is accused of molesting at least 11 students while working as a technology aide at Liberty Elementary School.