Local First Responders Return From Camp FireThe devastating and deadly Camp Fire up near Chico is now fully contained and we're now learning about an incredible story of survival. That story comes from some of our first responders who recently returned from helping up in the burn area that consumed Paradise. CBSLA Orange County reporter Michele Gile says that they found an elderly man and his caregiver alive after everything around them burned.

Disturbing New Details About Borderline ShootingWe know more now about the terrifying moments inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks when that gunman went in and opened fire, killing 12 people. CBSLA's Randy Paige has details on what the investigation so far has uncovered.

Wake Up Weather (Nov. 28)A dry morning is expected to make way as the first of two storm systems moves into the Southland.

Seattle Man Pleads Not Guilty To Anti-Semitic Hate Crime In LAA not guilty plea today from a Seattle man charged with a hate crime in Hancock Park. Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, 32, faced a judge this afternoon in downtown LA. Prosecutors say he tried to run over two men leaving a synagogue last Friday. Witnesses said Mohamed yelled anti-Semitic remarks at the men just moments before the attack.

Veterans' Voices: The Greatest Generation101-year-old veteran Lloyd Frederickson fought on Omaha Beach and in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Tonight he shares his story with determination and pride. CBS2's Pat Harvey reports.

Mudslide Concerns Return To Malibu Area Scorched By Woolsey FireWith more rain expected this week, Malibu residents still reeling from the devastating Woolsey Fire are once again dealing with the threat of mudslides.