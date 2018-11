CBS 2 News at 11:00 p.m. (Nov. 25)US-Mexico border clash, holiday traffic jam at LAX, hate crime investigation and NASA's InSight lander approaches Mars,

Spectators Enjoy 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas ParadeHollywood's biggest holiday spectacle is back. The annual Christmas Parade that is so Hollywood and yet so family-friendly. Cristy Fajardo reports.

NASA's InSight Lander Approaches MarsWe are almost ready to start an exciting countdown as NASA's InSight lander gets closer to landing on Mars. It is scheduled to arrive at noon tomorrow. Today the mission team gave a final update on the journey. Laurie Perez reports.

San Ysidro Port Of Entry ReopenedMayhem in Mexico as migrants clash with police near the border in San Diego. Border agents fired tear gas and shut down the San Ysidro port of entry for hours today amid the chaos. Jeff Nguyen reports.

6 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lake BalboaAt least six people were hurt Sunday night in a crash involving multiple vehicles in the 16900 block of Strathern Street in Lake Balboa. Sky9's Desmond Shaw is overhead with the latest updates.

