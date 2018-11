CBS2 News at 5:00 p.m. (November 23)Riverside prepares for the Mission Inn Festival of Lights, and Black Friday shoppers flock to malls and stores across Southern California.

CBSLA.com: The Rundown - PM Edition (November 23)Evacuations are lifted for one of the Malibu neighborhoods hit hardest by the Woolsey fire, and one person is dead after a shootout inside an Alabama mall during pre-Black Friday shopping. Crystal Cruz and Markina Brown have your Rundown.

Gas Station Burglary In ParamountA Thanksgiving nightmare. Priceless wedding photos stolen after a man breaks into a woman's truck in Paramount. Hermela Aregawi reports.

Mission Inn's Festival of LightsA brilliant tradition is about to kick off in Riverside. It's the annual Festival of Lights. Nicole Comstock reports.

Latigo Canyon Malibu Evacuees Return HomePeople were able to return to one of the hardest hit areas of Malibu for the first time today -- Latigo Canyon. Randy Paige reports.

Shopping Marathon At The CitadelA 27-hour shopping marathon is still going on at The Citadel in Commerce right now. Crowds are spending the big bucks all day long and of course hunting for the best deals. Joy Benedict reports.