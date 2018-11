Treasure Trove Of Memories Unearthed After Woolsey FireThe Woolsey Fire decimated so many neighborhoods, including the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park in the hills between Malibu and Agoura Hills. Now an army of volunteers has descended on that park to help the fire victims search for memories in the rubble. Randy Paige reports.

Mudslide Preparations Underway In Malibu As Storm LoomsThe rain is a cause for concern in Woolsey Fire burn areas, where residents are preparing for mudslides.

Cooking Up A Feast For The Needy In AnaheimAn army of volunteers are getting busy preparing for a holiday tradition in Anaheim. The huge Thanksgiving dinner at the Honda Center. CBSLA Orange County reporter Michele Gile with more.

Inland Empire Roadways Turn Into Parking Lots As Drivers Travel For ThanksgivingA record number of people are expected to drive to their destinations this Thanksgiving.

Eye On Entertainment (Nov. 21)Gellar's apology for Thanksgiving post, Duchess serves community kitchen and De Niro and wife separate.

2 On Your Side: Sued Over A Yelp ReviewA renter is threatened with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit by her landlord after she writes a negative Yelp review. CBS2's Kristine Lazar shows how to protect yourself from ending up in the same situation, in tonight's #2OnYourSide.