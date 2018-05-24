  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMAirfryer Oven
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMMike & Molly
    4:30 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMCBS 2 Sports Central
    4:30 PMRaw Travel
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Categories: News, KCBSTV, Sponsored Content STEAM
STEAM Sundays: Manning The Machines
Kris Newsom talked to CBS2's Danielle Gersh about his career as a machinist.

More Videos

Videos by Category

Politics
Weather
News