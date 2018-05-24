STEAM Sundays: Manning The Machines

Video: Trump Inadvertently Refers To Fire-Scarred Area Of 'Paradise' As 'Pleasure'President Trump inadvertently referred to the northern California community of Paradise as Pleasure during his tour of the areas affected by the wildfires.

Celebrity Trainer Gives These Tips For Staying Active During The HolidaysKit Rich, a celebrity trainer, appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday with tips on working out on-the-go. Crystal Cruz reports. For more information, go to kichgo.com.

These Stocking Stuffers Are Under $100With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's already time to start on that holiday shopping. Josh McBride, a lifestyle expert, appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday morning with tips on affordable stocking stuffers. Serene Branson reports.

STEAM Sundays: Manning The MachinesKris Newsom talked to CBS2's Danielle Gersh about his career as a machinist.

Suspected Gunman In Custody After Police Shooting Unfolds In South LAA suspected gunman accused of opening fire inside a South Los Angeles home was in custody Sunday after a police shooting. Joy Benedict reports.

Woolsey Fire: Firefighters Increase Containment Around Deadly FireFirefighters Sunday have increased containment around the catastrophic Woolsey fire to 88 percent, a day after President Donald Trump toured the devastation. Dave Bryan reports.