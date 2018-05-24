Volunteers Print T-Shirts To Help Borderline Shooting Victims

Volunteers Print T-Shirts To Help Borderline Shooting VictimsThousand Oaks Strong. Volunteers are coming together to help victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill massacre one t-shirt at a time. Tina Patel reports.

Kim Porter, Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend, Is Dead At 47Model and actress Kim Porter, who dated Diddy for several years and shared three children with him, died Thursday.

CBS2 News at 5:00 p.m. (November 15)Sgt. Ron Helus, killed in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, is laid to rest after a memorial attended by thousands; and a new resource center for Woolsey and Hill fire victims opens.

Sheriff's Sergeant Killed In Borderline Bar Shooting Laid To RestDave Lopez reports.

Trump To Travel To California To Meet With Wildfire VictimsPresident Donald Trump is scheduled to visit California wildfire victims this weekend, a White House official confirmed Thursday. Matt Yurus reports.