Wall Street Rattled As Stocks Plunge 600 Points

Peak Fire: Firefighters Quickly Contain Blaze Off 118 Freeway In Simi ValleyAmid powerful Santa Ana winds, quick-thinking firefighters quickly contained a 105-acre brush fire which erupted Monday morning off the 118 Freeway on the eastern end of Simi Valley, northwest of Chatsworth. Kristine Lazar reports.
Wall Street Rattled As Stocks Plunge 600 PointsStock trading turned jittery again after two weeks of gains, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 600 points.
CBSLA Afternoon Weather Brief (November 12)Meteorologist Amber Lee has an update on the dangerous wind conditions that are fueling devastating fires.
Stan Lee, Marvel Comics Publisher Behind Spider-Man, X-Men, Dead At 95Stan Lee, the creator of iconic Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, has died. He was 95.
STEAM Sundays: King TutErica Olsen is at the The California Science Center to discover how STEAM brought King Tut: Treasures of The Golden Pharaoh to Los Angeles
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (November 11)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has the latest on high winds still posing a fire threat this morning.