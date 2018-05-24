2 Moreno Valley Grads Squaring Off In World Series

Buena Park City Council Candidate Arrested For Stealing Campaign SignsYoungsun “Sunny” Park was arrested at about 10 a.m. Friday in a residential neighborhood near Malvern Avenue and Dale Street on reports that a man and a woman were removing campaign signs from people’s lawns.

Mother Hoping For Birthday Wishes After Son’s Empty Party In ArizonaA Tucson mother is hoping you can brighten her son’s day.

Vintage Plane Crashes Onto 101 Freeway In Agoura HillsNo injuries were reported after a small vintage plane crashed and caught fire on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

Missing Elderly Palmdale Couple Found In Desert; Husband Dead, Wife AliveThey were found in an open desert area near Adelanto. The Davises had been married for 63 years.

World Series Tickets Available For Games At Dodger StadiumFans hoping to catch a World Series game at Dodger Stadium this weekend can still get tickets, but they'll come at a price – ranging from $610 to $22,000 per seat.

Man Nabbed After Police Say He Returned To Hit-And-Run To Get BumperA man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run after police say he returned to the scene to retrieve his bumper.

Limited-Edition ‘Golden Girls’ Cereal Flying Off The ShelvesA new cereal is paying tribute to a sitcom that’s an old favorite.

Prop. 7 Will Give Californians A Chance To Weigh In On Daylight Saving TimeProp. 7 would repeal California’s Daylight Saving Time Act passed back in 1949, setting the state’s clocks permanently to Pacific Standard Time and eliminating the need to fall back or spring forward.

No Suspects Found After Hours-Long Standoff At Marijuana Dispensary In TarzanaA SWAT team surrounded an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Tarzana for hours looking for four robbery suspects, but when officers finally got inside, there were no suspects or hostages.

Billionaire Boys Club Founder Convicted Of Murder Is Asking Gov. Brown For ParoleJoe Hunt gained notoriety in the 1980s at the helm of the so-called Billionaire Boys Club, a group of well-to-do young men who ran a massive Ponzi scheme to fund their lavish lifestyle. Now, he's asking for Gov. Jerry Brown's and the public's help for his release.