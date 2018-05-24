2 Moreno Valley Grads Squaring Off In World Series

Deadly Shooting In Mid-City LAA man was fatally wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the Mid-City area. Sky9 was overhead.
Vintage Plane Crashes Onto 101 Freeway In Agoura HillsRandy Paige reports.
2 Moreno Valley Grads Squaring Off In World SeriesTina Patel reports.
Pilot Safe After Plane Crash On FreewayStu Mundel reports.
Tony's Table: Farmhouse At Roger's GardensThe Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo visits the Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar.
Singer Chris Barron Of Spin Doctors Fame Performs, Talks Solo CareerSpin Doctors star Chris Barron stops by the KCAL9 studio to perform one of his new songs and talk about his solo career.