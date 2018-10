K-9 Kindness Unit At Dignity Health Northridge HospitalDignity Health Northridge Hospital uses the power of pets to help patients heal. Meet the "dog-tors" behind the program!

Mexico Border Gate Torn Down As Migrant Caravan Heads North Towards USThe Mexican ambassador to the U.S., Geronimo Gutierrez, said Mexico has asked the United Nations to help Mexico review asylum claims from members of the caravan.

Food, Live Music Take Center Stage At Taste Of Soul FestivalThousands of people will descend on the Crenshaw District for the annual 13th annual festival. Joy Benedict reports.

Man Killed In Santa Ana Hit-And-Run; Driver ArrestedA driver has been arrested after police said he turned himself in for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on a Santa Ana street Friday morning.

'Baby Trump' Balloon Flies Over Downtown LAThe balloon went up to kick off Politicon, which is at the LA Convention through the weekend. Peter Daut and Sharon Tay report.

Lotto Players Flock To Chino Hills 7-Eleven That Sold Billion-Dollar Ticket In 2016The line is out the door at the 7-Eleven in Chino Hills. Chris Holmstrom reports.