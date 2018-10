California Among Most Stressed-Out States In The CountryStress levels in the Golden State are among the highest in the nation, according to a career services site.

Woman Killed After Large Tree Falls Onto Her Car In TustinFirefighters were called to a technical rescue at the Waterstone apartments, 14465 Red Hill in Tustin, at about 9:15 a.m, where they found a large, 40-foot eucalyptus tree had crushed the driver’s side of a gray Toyota sedan.

Local Aspiring Model Mourned After Mysterious Shooting Death In AtlantaKelsey Quayle of Yucaipa was pulled off life support by her family last week after she was found shot in her car in Clayton County, Georgia.

Gusty Winds Cause Power Outages, Bring Down Trees Across SoCalThousands of Southern California Edison customers were without power Monday night after Santa Ana winds raked Southern California.

Los Angeles Girl, 12, Missing Nearly A WeekClaudia Bravo was last seen near the 100 block of West 69th Street in Los Angeles last Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. Her family says she has not been seen or heard from since last Tuesday.

Married LAPD Officers Charged With Cruelty To Their LabradorEarlier this year, the couple’s dog was found wandering the street in the rain. It showed signs of severe neglect.

LA Passes Ordinance Requiring City Contractors To Disclose NRA TiesThe motion does not ban NRA-linked contractors from doing business with the city, however.

Truck Side-Swipes Motorcyclist In Deadly Hit And Run In South LA: CHPA motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.

'I Was Not Gonna Give You My Soul': Man Wrongly Convicted Of Riverside Murder Nearly 20 Years Ago Exonerated By DNAHorace Roberts was convicted for the killing of Terry Cheek in 1999, but thanks to the California Innocence Project and the support of his family, he was declared factually innocent Monday.

Man Found Fatally Stabbed Near Anaheim Karaoke Bar“We don’t know if it was a random encounter, or if the suspect and the victim were acquaintances, it’s too early to tell at this point,” Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.