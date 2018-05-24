CBS2/KCAL9 To Participate In Making Strides: OC Walk On Oct. 21

Guitar Thieves BustedA sting operation took down two suspected guitar thieves accused of swiping $50,000 worth of instruments and detectives say they stole a lot more than just guitars.

Planes May Not Survive Collisions With Small Drones, Testing ShowsStriking new video shows how much damage a small drone can cause when it collides with a passenger plane at high speeds.

Actress Jane Seymour Talks About Her New Documentary 'CinemAbility: The Art of Inclusion'Actress Jane Seymour stops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about her new documentary "CinemAbility: The Art of Inclusion."

Police Release Photos of Suspect In Sex Assault At UCLA FratAuthorities have released photos of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a UCLA student at a fraternity party last week.

Several Employees Allege Sexual Harassment At Luxury Rancho Palos Verdes ResortEight current and former female employees of the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes have come forward with claims they were sexually harassed or sexual assaulted while working at the luxury resort. Kandiss Crone reports.

Trump Again Critical Of Calif. Wildfire Response, Threatens To Withhold FundingIn a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, President Donald Trump blamed California for not doing enough to prevent wildfires, and appeared to threaten to withhold federal funding regarding the matter. Matt Yurus reports.