Eye On Entertainment (Aug. 14)Madonna turns the big 6-0 and the sons of two Beatles legends take a selfie.

Wake Up Weather (Aug. 15)It's still relatively mild for August, but the heat is coming back soon. Garth Kemp has more.

Wait Lines For Real ID Leaving DMV Patrons More Frustrated Than UsualThe California DMV said it's adding workers and new features for its services, but that's not doing much for those waiting hours for simple requests. Lisa Sigell reports.

Man Shot To Death Near Century High In Santa Ana May Have Been CarjackedPolice say Hugo Sanchez was apparently pumping gas at a station on Edinger Avenue and Grand Street when he was forced into his car and ordered to drive before being shot. Michele Gile reports.

Goldstein Investigation: LA Sanitation Worker In DUI Crash No Longer Employed With CityCity officials say sanitation worker Adrian Corrales no longer has a job. David Goldstein reports.

Veterans' Voices: Healing Invisible Wounds With MusicLocal veterans are coping with PTSD and depression through the power of music. Pat Harvey reports.