Holy Fire Delays First Day Of SchoolSome schools had to extend summer vacation because of the Holy Fire. Many school buildings are not safe for students yet. Tina Patel reports.

Voice Coach Who Fled To UK Before Child Molestation Trial Held On $60M BailRoger Giese, now 43, fled the U.S. in 2007 – abandoning his family – and was subsequently placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, accused of molesting a Buena Park boy. Michele Gile reports.

2 On Your Side: Ticketed Twice For Same Parking ViolationAn O.C. man working in Hollywood got two parking tickets for the same violation – three minutes apart! Kristine Lazar helps him fight the double charge in tonight's 2 On Your Side.

NASA Astronauts Visit SpaceXNASA astronauts paid a visit to SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne Monday. They met with engineers ahead of the company's first Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station. Lisa Sigell reports.

'Who's Running This Country?': Omarosa's Recording Shows Trump's Regret Over Her Firing, Claims To Have More RecordingsIn the latest audio recording released by former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman, the president said he did not "love" that she was let go by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Trump lambasted the former "Apprentice" contestant on Twitter Monday. Dave Bryan reports.

CBS2 News at 5:00 p.m. (August 13)The White House responds to explosive claims made by former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, and the pilot killed in a small plane crash in Sylmar is being credited with saving lives.