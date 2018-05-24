STEAM Sundays: Clinical Embryologist

Firefighters Injured In Massive Fire At Boyle Heights Commercial BuildingA raging fire ripped through a commercial building in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, injuring several firefighters and destroying the structure.

Homeless Woman In White Robe Arrested For Slashing Tires On Nearly 100 CarsA woman is in LAPD custody Wednesday on suspicion of slashing the tires of nearly 100 cars in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles.

CBSLA Afternoon Weather Brief (September 19)Amber Lee has your warm, dry forecast as we count down to the official end of summer and the beginning of fall.

Second White Rhino Impregnated Through Artificial Insemination At San Diego ZooFor the second time this year, a southern white rhino at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has been impregnated via artificial insemination as researchers look for ways to resurrect the nearly extinct northern white rhino, of which only two are left in the world. Matt Yurus reports.

San Bernardino, Adelanto Ranked Worst California Cities For FamiliesWhen it comes to finding the best city for your family, you may want to head north of the Grapevine. Matt Yurus reports.

