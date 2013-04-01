Pro Golf Power Rankings

>>MORE: From the World of Golf
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|-
|
▲ 2
|2
|Justin Thomas
|-
|
▼ 1
|Would love to follow in Jordan Spieth’s footsteps a year ago. Tuned up for the Ryder Cup with a T8 in France. Only his third Open start. MC in 2017.
|3
|Justin Rose
|-
|
▼ 1
|Surprisingly, his best Open finish was 20 years ago as an amateur – T4. Is probably the most complete player he has been in his career. Last English winner of the Championship – Nick Faldo in 1992
|4
|Bubba Watson
|-
|
▲ 16
|Three Tour wins in 2018 tops the field. Five MC and no top 20s in nine Open appearances. Bubba golf has rarely traveled well across the Atlantic.
|5
|Brooks Koepka
|-
|
▲ 7
|U.S. Open win important for the repeat but also the different courses. T10 and T6 last two Open starts. Comfortable, having played the European Tour.
|6
|Jason Day
|-
|
—
|May tease with his talent more than any player in golf. Two wins in 2018. High ball flight not a good fit for Rota courses. One top 10 in his weakest major.
|7
|Henrik Stenson
|-
|
▲ 11
|Always a threat at the Open with four top 5s and a win. Withdrew from the Scottish with an elbow issue. T6 at Shinnecock.
|8
|Patrick Reed
|-
|
▼ 1
|Eighteen years since Tiger won both the Masters and the Open in the same year. Only his fifth Open appearance – two top 20s; two MC. Last three major starts T2 PGA, first at Augusta, T4 U.S. Open. Is he a major specialist?
|9
|Jordan Spieth
|-
|
▼ 1
|Carnoustie is the one-year anniversary of his last win at Birkdale. No top 10s and two MC since the Masters. Third at the Masters. MC at the U.S. Open. Open performance will set the tone for the remainder of 2018.
|10
|Rory McIlroy
|-
|
—
|One win and three top 10s in Open starts. One win in 22 months heading into the Scottish. Health once a factor, not anymore.
|11
|Tiger Woods
|-
|
▼ 2
|Best major fit for returning game is the Open. Less emphasis on putting. More opportunities for stingers off the tee. Seventh and T12 in two Carnoustie Open starts. First played the course at the Scottish Open as an amateur in 1995. Needs a high finish to qualify for Firestone.
|12
|Jon Rahm
|-
|
▼ 8
|Often compared to Seve. Would relish a Seve showing at the Open in his third appearance. First professional win was in Britain – 2017 Irish Open.
|13
|Webb Simpson
|-
|
▲ 6
|One of the best bounce-back seasons in 2018, including The Players win. T20 at the Masters, T10 at the U.S. Open. No success history in Britain.
|14
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-
|
▼ 9
|Short week coming over from John Deere. MC in his first Open in 2017. Struggled and complained in the wind at Shinnecock.
|15
|Rickie Fowler
|-
|
▼ 4
|Bigger things anticipated after Masters finish. In the 60s and 80s at Shinnecock. Eight Open starts – two top 5s. Finishes top 5 in nearly one out of four major starts.
|16
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-
|
▼ 16
|Will be the sexy pick going into the week in Scotland. One of the biggest winners in the last three years in Europe. Fourth and second in last two American Opens. Hasn’t made the cut in three of four British editions.
|17
|Phil Mickelson
|-
|
▼ 4
|Can he survive the pre-tournament moving ball controversy without feeling the heat? Not a factor at the Masters. Not a factor at the U.S. Open. MC at the Players. Twenty-four Opens – four top 5s, including a win.
|18
|Paul Casey
|-
|
▼ 18
|Plays American golf, although T11 a year ago at the Open. T27 at Carnoustie in 2007.
|19
|Sergio Garcia
|-
|
▼ 3
|Always thought the Open was his best major chance and Augusta his least. Ten top 10s in Britain; four at the Masters with a win. Second at Carnoustie in 2007, when he handed it to Padraig Harrington.
|20
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-
|
▼ 6
|Has slid nine spots from #3 since Bridgestone win in 2017. Only top 10 in 2018 was in Hawaii. T6 as an Open rookie in 2013. Nothing noteworthy since. Plays the American game.
|21
|Kevin Na
|-
|
▼ 21
|Has the same number of wins as Phil Mickelson since 2013 – two, including recent Greenbrier performance. No history of success overseas.
|22
|Joaquin Niemann
|-
|
▲ 3
|Best player not in the Open field going into John Deere. Surrendered his automatic amateur exemption when he turned pro. At 19, he has time and now has PGA Tour card.
|23
|Alex Noren
|-
|
▼ 23
|Contends but doesn’t win in the U.S. Different profile in Europe. Ran the tables on the weekend for the win in France. T6 a year ago. Every other Open winner has been from Europe since 2013.
|24
|Francesco Molinari
|-
|
▼ 24
|If the wind blows, lack of distance will be an issue. Needs a performance like Stewart Cink’s 2009 fairways-and-greens performance at Turnberry. Quicken shows what that can look like.
|25
|Ian Poulter
|-
|
▼ 25
|T27 at Carnoustie in 2007; three top 10s overall. What does the win in Houston mean in majors? Flashed early at Shinnecock, T25 at the finish.
Dan Reardon has covered golf for radio station KMOX in St. Louis for 32 years. In that time, he has covered more than 100 events, including majors and other PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour tournaments. During his broadcast career, Reardon conducted one-on-one interviews with three dozen members of the World Golf of Fame. He has contributed to many publications over the years and co-authored the book Golf’s Greatest Eighteen from Random House. Reardon served as Director of Media relations for LPGA events in both St. Louis and Chicago for 10 years.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
* Power Rankings updated monthly.