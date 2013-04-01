Pro Golf Power Rankings

>>MORE: From the World of Golf

Rank Team Record Change 1 Dustin Johnson - ▲ 2 2 Justin Thomas - ▼ 1 3 Justin Rose - ▼ 1 4 Bubba Watson - ▲ 16 5 Brooks Koepka - ▲ 7 6 Jason Day - — 7 Henrik Stenson - ▲ 11 8 Patrick Reed - ▼ 1 9 Jordan Spieth - ▼ 1 10 Rory McIlroy - — 11 Tiger Woods - ▼ 2 12 Jon Rahm - ▼ 8 13 Webb Simpson - ▲ 6 14 Bryson DeChambeau - ▼ 9 15 Rickie Fowler - ▼ 4 16 Tommy Fleetwood - ▼ 16 17 Phil Mickelson - ▼ 4 18 Paul Casey - ▼ 18 19 Sergio Garcia - ▼ 3 20 Hideki Matsuyama - ▼ 6 21 Kevin Na - ▼ 21 22 Joaquin Niemann - ▲ 3 23 Alex Noren - ▼ 23 24 Francesco Molinari - ▼ 24 25 Ian Poulter - ▼ 25

Dan Reardon has covered golf for radio station KMOX in St. Louis for 32 years. In that time, he has covered more than 100 events, including majors and other PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour tournaments. During his broadcast career, Reardon conducted one-on-one interviews with three dozen members of the World Golf of Fame. He has contributed to many publications over the years and co-authored the book Golf’s Greatest Eighteen from Random House. Reardon served as Director of Media relations for LPGA events in both St. Louis and Chicago for 10 years.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

* Power Rankings updated monthly.