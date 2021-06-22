Every fan gets a rally towel tonight at Phoenix Suns Arena as the Suns host the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

It’s about to get loud in here as the Clippers and Suns set to battle it out in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

110-degree heat in Phoenix as the Clippers get set for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Suns

The “Suns Dancers” get set for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Clippers and the Suns Tonight at Phoenix Suns Arena

Suns guard Devin Booker shot lights out against the Clippers in Game 1. No surprise just about everyone has his jersey on tonight

Clipper Darrell is ready for his closeup!

It’s freebie time outside Phoenix Suns Arena as fans get ready for the Clippers & Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

Clipper fans living in harmony with Suns fans as they enter Phoenix Suns Arena for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

Clipper fans chillin’ before Game 2 at Phoenix Suns Arena as the Clippers get set to face the Suns

Live music at the Barrel Bar inside Phoenix Suns Arena during pregame of Clippers-Suns Game 2

The bowl is filling up as the Clippers and Suns get set to square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Phoenix

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 22: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns dunks the ball over Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals in-which the Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers 104-103 at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 22: The Gin Blossoms perform during halftime in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 22: General view during the third quarter of game two of the NBA Western Conference finals between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 22: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers controls the ball around Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 22: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns and Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers collide during the fourth quarter in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 22: Patrick Beverley #21 and Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers react during the fourth quarter in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 22: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers controls the ball ahead of Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 22, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

