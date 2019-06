D-Day Remembered: 75 Years Later D-Day Remembered: 75 Years Later WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: World War II veteran Robert Levine (2nd ) poses for a photograph during a wreath laying ceremony at the National World War II Memorial on the National Mall on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, or Operation Overlord, June 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. As part of the troops coming into Normandy in the week after D-Day, Levin lost his right leg in battle and was a prisoner of war. Several of the veterans at the event participated in the Allied landing in Normandy, France, largest seaborne invasion in history, which turned the tide of World War II and ultimately lead to the defeat of the Nazis. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)