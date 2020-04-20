CBSN Los Angeles
Shake Shack Returns $10M Loan To Help Other Small BusinessesNationwide burger chain Shake Shack announced Monday that it is returning a $10 million loan it received from the federal government through the latest stimulus package designed to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Seeking Emergency Care During PandemicDr. John Harold from the American Heart Association discusses the importance of calling 9-1-1, even at this time, if you believe you are having a stroke/heart attack, and addresses how hospitals are handling treating non-COVID-19 cases.
Marijuana Deliveries Up Since Californians Ordered To Stay HomeSales of edibles are also up because they are easier to store and tend to last longer. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Michael Shannon On "Quarry," "Groundhog Day," & "Revolutionary Road"The Boardwalk Empire star talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new movie "Quarry," watching "Groundhog Day" for the first time since he was in the movie and his iconic role in "Revolutionary Road." #MichaelShannon #Interview
New Coronavirus Mobile Testing Site Opens In BellA pop-up coronavirus testing clinic was also opened on Skid Row. Jasmine Viel reports.
Coalition Of Faith Leaders, Best Buy Donate Phone Chargers To Centinela Hospital PatientsMissionary Baptist Church wants to make sure patients with coronavirus can stay connected with their loved ones. DeMarco Morgan reports.
LIVE: Superintendent Austin Beutner Gives Update On LAUSDThe district has been forced to spend another $200 million on to-go meals, remote learning and other expenses because of the school closure.
LAUSD Serves 10 Millionth Meal During Coronavirus ClosureThe district is now also giving free play equipment with the food to encourage healthy activities at home. Tina Patel reports.